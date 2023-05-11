Latur, May 11 (PTI) A project developed in Maharashtra's Latur district to harvest rainwater from roads will be implemented across the state, said Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan here.

The innovative project has the potential to recharge groundwater and could be helpful in several areas that face acute water shortage, said the minister. It will be replicated across the state while constructing roads, he said.

The minister also directed officials to make all roads pothole-free before the arrival of monsoon.

