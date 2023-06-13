Akola, Jun 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra agriculture department has banned the sale of pesticides and fertilisers worth Rs 18.82 crore in Akola district after an inspection showed that they did not meet quality standards, officials said.

To ensure the supply of good quality inputs to farmers ahead of the Kharif season, the department collected samples of pesticides and fertilisers from 63 godowns.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Ahead of Peers in Fixed Wireless Access Deployment Due to Wider 5G Coverage, Says Report.

Of these, the samples of 36 companies had various deficiencies, the department said in a release on Monday.

The department then banned the sale of these companies' stocks, worth about Rs 18.82 crore, lying in the godowns, it said.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy on Course To Become Cyclone With Longest Lifespan in Arabian Sea, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)