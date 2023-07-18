Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) An offence has been registered against five members of a family for allegedly harassing a 30-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo abortion in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday against the woman's husband, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, an official said.

The woman was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws over a period of two years, he said.

As per the FIR, the accused were forcing the victim to allow her husband to remarry and beat her up. The woman was also allegedly forced to take pills to terminate her pregnancy.

