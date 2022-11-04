Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported over two-fold growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 11 crore for the September 2022 quarter, mainly driven by the continuing recovery in the automotive industry.

The company reported a PAT of Rs 5 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

The revenue during the reporting quarter surged 28 per cent to Rs 1,326 crore from Rs 1,033 crore in Q2 FY22.

The company said the growth in the quarter was propelled by the continuing recovery in the automotive industry and sustained growth in consumption-end markets, including telecom.

Besides, MLL also witnessed steady growth in B2B express and last-mile delivery (including eDel) services during the quarter that ended September 30 this year.

"We continued our growth momentum in the Q2 of FY23 with a 28 per cent YoY increase in revenue. The business volume increase has been led by auto recovery and continued organic volume growth in other sectors.

"In addition to 3PL contract logistics, we continued to invest in last mile and B2B express, which have maintained a strong growth momentum," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

During the quarter, the company witnessed a broader impact of inflation, an increase in front-line manpower costs and supply shortages of trailers and car carriers, he added.

While the short-term operating environment continues to be characterised by global recessionary trends, pricing volatility and overall inflation, "we continue to drive optimisation in operations for us," Swaminathan said.

