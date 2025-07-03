New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Bengaluru-based deep tech startup Maieutic Semiconductor has raised USD 4.15 million in a funding round co-led by Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners, the company said on Thursday.

The start-up is working on chip design by introducing generative AI to design and development workflows.

"We are thrilled to have raised this round of funding and are incredibly grateful to have visionary partners like Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners on board, who not only believe in our mission but are actively supporting us as we build for the future of chip design," Rajendran said.

With this new round of funding, Maieutic plans to expand its engineering team and significantly improve time to market. The company is on an aggressive hiring trajectory to build out its platform and take its vision to market.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans, Maieutic's core team includes Gireesh Rajendran (CEO), Ashish Lachhwani (CBO), Rakesh Kumar (CPO), and Krishna Sankar (CTO), each a domain expert with over two decades of experience in semiconductor design, AI systems, and commercial product delivery. Collectively, the team holds over 70 patents and has shipped products that have sold over a billion units globally. PTI

