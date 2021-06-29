Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) A court in Thane in Maharashtra has acquitted a man accused of killing a teen girl after she allegedly refused to elope with him, an official said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man was accused of entering the home of the 17-year-old girl on September 17, 2014 and beating and stabbing her to death when she refused to leave with him.

District and Sessions Judge HM Patwardhan said the prosecution had failed to prove charges of murder and house-trespass to commit offence punishable with death against the accused.

