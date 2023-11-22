New Delhi, November 22: A 21-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing another driver in order to steal the batteries from his vehicle in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Wednesday. Sujeet Kumar Pal, a native of Jaunpur in UP, was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Bigu Shah, whose bloodied body was found near a cemetery on November 18.

Shah had gone missing on November 17. His vehicle was found in an abandoned state the next morning, police said. His body, bearing a head wound, was found in an empty plot near the cemetery in outer Delhi's Baprola village. A blood-stained stone and keys of his rickshaw were also found near his body, police said. During the investigation, police detained Pal for questioning. Delhi Shocker: Father Slits Throats of Two Sons With Kitchen Knife Due to Family Feud; Two-Year-Old Dies and Another Boy Critical.

Pal, a resident of Baprola village, revealed that he was addicted to alcohol and was in dire need of money, so he killed Shah in order to lay hands on his rickshaw batteries to sell, said a police officer. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabs Minor to Death in Aman Vihar Over Personal Enmity, Arrested.

He said that on November 18 around 7 pm, he called Shah near Suvidha Enclave from where they went near Shamshaan Ghat and drank. According to police, an hour later, he killed Shah beating him with a wooden stick and a stone. He took his mobile phone and four rickshaw batteries with him. Shah's mobile phone, stolen batteries, and weapon of offence have been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)