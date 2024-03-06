Prayagraj (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A person was booked on Wednesday for allegedly posting a doctored photo showing Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav paying tributes at the grave of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Colonelganj, Rajeev Yadav said the case was registered against a man identified as Manoj Srivastava at the Georgetown police station under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act.

The case was based on a complaint filed by a local SP leader, Sandeep Yadav.

The complainant alleged that the original photo was of the SP chief and his wife paying tributes at the 'samadhi' of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav but Srivastava doctored it to show the couple at the grave of the gangster-turned-politician.

Sandeep Yadav also alleged that Srivastava has been continuously making indecent remarks against Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav.

