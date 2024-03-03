Patna, March 03: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that it is accepting applications for the positions of Headmaster and Headteacher. The application process will begin on March 11, and the deadline for submission is April 2. Candidates who are interested can apply online via the official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Recruitment 2024 drive aims to fill 6,061 vacancies for the position of Headmaster under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. Additionally, there are 40,247 vacancies for the position of Headteacher in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar.

The application fee for the BPSC Recruitment 2024 is Rs 750 for candidates from the general category. However, for candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, as well as for all women candidates (both reserved and unreserved), the application fee is Rs 200.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in Register and proceed with the applictaion Fill out the application form Upload all the required documents Pay the application fee Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The selection process for the BPSC Head Master positions in Bihar includes a written exam, followed by the creation of a merit list to determine eligibility. The written test will cover General Knowledge and B.Ed Subjects, and will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, with a total of 150 marks.

