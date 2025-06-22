Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) A man, detained in connection with a vehicle theft attempt, allegedly committed suicide at a police station here by hanging himself, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening following which, the police commissioner removed the SHO and other staff, and sent them to the police line, police said.

Manish Pande (28) was detained on an allegation of vehicle theft on Saturday. He was in a drunken state and was sitting near a room.

While the policemen were busy, Pande went into a room and hanged himself from a hook with a piece of cloth. A policeman spotted him hanging and rushed him to SMS hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

His family members staged a dharna outside the mortuary demanding action against the policemen.

A judicial inquiry will be conducted in connection with the custodial death.

The family members have agreed to accept the dead body, the police said. Further investigation is underway.

