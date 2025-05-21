New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was found dead near a community centre in JJ Colony in Wazirpur area of northwest Delhi early Wednesday morning, an official said.

Initial investigations suggest that the man may have accidentally fallen from a nearby building he lived in, he said.

Police received a PCR call at 8.58 am that a body was lying near a chemist shop.

The police team reached the location and discovered the body of a man with no visible injuries, though he was bleeding from his mouth and ear. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime teams were called to examine the scene.

The deceased was later identified as Deepak Kumar Gond, a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. He had been residing in a rented room near the spot where his body was found. Police inquiries revealed that Gond who worked as an electrician had rented the room just four to five days ago.

During the inspection, a broken brick was found at a corner of the rooftop, and his white shirt was hanging from a wall nearby, indicating he might have been on the roof before the fall, they said.

"There is no indication of foul play at this point," said the police officer, adding that the post-mortem report will provide further clarity on the cause of death. The body was shifted to BJRM Hospital's mortuary for autopsy.

