Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested here for allegedly attempting to sell country-made weapons, police said.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (Bhongiri Zone) apprehended the individual and seized two pistols, one 'tapancha' (country-made gun), and 10 live rounds from his possession, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

The accused, who has contacts with illegal firearm manufacturers, hatched a plan to procure country-made weapons at a low price and sell them in Hyderabad to needy individuals at higher prices to earn easy money, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

As per his plan, he procured three different weapons from a person in Bihar, the release added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While he was at a bus stop near the Flower Garden area here on Wednesday, police teams nabbed the accused and seized the weapons.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Jawahar Nagar Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)