Mumbai, January 15: The Shillong Teer Results of January 15, 2025, will be announced shortly, with the winning numbers available for various games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. A detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart will be available below and on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Scroll down to know the winning numbers of January 15.

The Shillong Teer game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya, and is a popular lottery-style game. The game is played in two rounds, and the results are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Players can check the results for each round as they are announced online, including for all categories, such as Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Teer. Below is the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 15.

Shillong Teer Result on January 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on January 15, 2025, including the winning numbers, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be announced online after the game rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM and the second round following. You can easily find the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" option on these sites to access the winning numbers as they are declared.

First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 44 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 31 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, primarily in Shillong and its surrounding regions. Played from Monday to Saturday, it involves archers shooting arrows at targets, with participants placing bets on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in two rounds -Round 1 and Round 2. The game is organised by KHASA at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer is legally recognised in Meghalaya, where it is conducted under government regulations, making it a legal and widely played form of entertainment in the state.

