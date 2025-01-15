Mumbai, January 15: The Shillong Teer Results of January 15, 2025, will be announced shortly, with the winning numbers available for various games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. A detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart will be available below and on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Scroll down to know the winning numbers of January 15.
The Shillong Teer game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya, and is a popular lottery-style game. The game is played in two rounds, and the results are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Players can check the results for each round as they are announced online, including for all categories, such as Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Teer. Below is the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 15. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Shillong Teer Result on January 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Morning Teer Result
First Round - 44
Second Round -
Shillong Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Khanapara Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Morning Teer Result
First Round - 31
Second Round -
Juwai Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Jowai Ladrymbai Result
First Round -
Second Round -
What Is Shillong Teer?
