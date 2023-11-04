New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A man nabbed by Gurugram police in a Rs 90-lakh fraud case escaped from custody when he was taken to his home here to recover the embezzled money, officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday, a team of Cyber Police of Gurugram took Pradeep alias Sonu to his home in Rani Bagh area for the recovery of the money, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

While the police team was inspecting his house, Pradeep pushed an officer and fled from their custody. The officers chased the fraudster but he escaped, officials said.

The Haryana Police then approached the local police in Rani Bagh and lodged an FIR regarding the incident.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Pradeep was arrested by Gurugram police in connection with a case of fraud of Rs 90 lakh from Rani Bagh. The teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)