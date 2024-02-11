New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old Gurugram resident was severely injured on Sunday morning when his car collided with an SUV in the Chhawla area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said.

They identified the man as Ganga Ram Singh and said police were informed about the incident around 9.30 am.

"Initially, we got to know that two vehicles – a Santro and Scorpio – collided due to overspeeding. A team of police was sent to the spot," a senior officer said.

Police said Ganga Ram Singh, who was driving the Santro car, was injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

