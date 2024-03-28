Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his father with a spade during an argument at their home, police said on Thursday.

According to Nandgram ACP Ravi Kumar Singh, the accused, Golu, killed his 50-year-old father Arvind at their house in Harbans Nagar Colony on Wednesday night.

"The accused said he was in an inebriated state and killed his father because he abused him. The accused allegedly hit his father with a spade that led to his death. Both the deceased and the accused son were daily wagers," the officer said.

According to police, Golu stayed overnight with the body and only informed the neighbours about the death the next morning, lying that he died after falling on a spade.

"He also took the father to hospital with neighbours where doctors declared the father dead," police said.

He later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

