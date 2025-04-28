Gurugram, Apr 28 (PTI) A video of a man performing stunts while standing on a bike on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway has gone viral, said police.

In the video, the man fell down while performing the stunt in the middle of vehicles on the expressway and his bike also collided with another vehicle, they said.

While trying to sit on the bike, he loses his balance and falls. Even after the man falls, the bike keeps moving and collides with a car moving ahead, police added.

"Investigation is going on regarding the viral video. The police's social media team is investigating the video. Further action will be taken after the youth is identified," said Sandeep Kumar, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

