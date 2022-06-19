Mangaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) In a distressing incident, a man pushed his differently-abled son into a well and later ended his life by hanging himself at Kervashe village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Sunday.

The deceased are Krishna Poojary (55) and his son Deepesh (26). Krishna Poojary's wife who is ill, had been to Mumbai for treatment while the father and son duo stayed back.

Police said Poojary was greatly agonised and worried over his wife's illness and the future of his son. He took the drastic step on Saturday.

Senior police officials including Udupi district superintendent of police Vishnuvardhan and Karkala Deputy SP Vijay Prasad visited the spot.

A case has been registered at the Ajekaru police station, police said.

