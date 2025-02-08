Hardoi (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A man shot himself with a pistol in the Shahabad area here, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Mishra said Arjit (20) frequently had domestic disputes with his parents, that may be the reason before taking this extreme step. Further probe is underway.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

