Mumbai, February 8: WhatsApp recently announced that it was attacked by a spyware campaign initiated by Paragon Solution, an Israeli company. The attack, called zero-click hack, did not require WhatsApp users to click on any links or ads, but they were still hacked. Paragon Solutions allegedly compromised the accounts of 90 high-profile individuals, some of whom were journalists, through its zero-click spyware campaign.

WhatsApp's zero-click attack did not require user' interaction, making it impossible for both the company and the victims to prevent it from happening. Meta responded to this attack by writing a "cease and desist letter" to Paragon Solution and saying that it was trying to find legal options to deal with this zero-click hack attack. What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

What Is Zero-Click Attack? How Can It Compromise Your WhatsApp Account?

WhatsApp has become a place where a lot of information has been shared on a daily basis - be it photos, videos, chats, or links. Sometimes, the senders are not aware of the potential risks associated with any links that seem alluring and clickable. Not only WhatsApp but also many other social media platforms have become breeding grounds for cybercriminals and hackers who attempt to steal users' sensitive information, sell it, or use it to steal their money. Therefore, experts advise not to click any suspicious-looking links shared on social media.

WhatsApp zero-click is an example of a perfect attack that does not require users' involvement. Through this spyware campaign, any hacker can infiltrate users' devices without their interaction. Previously, phishing attacks, scams, viruses from downloads, and software vulnerabilities were causes of cyberattacks.

Zero-click is a difficult-to-detect method often called 'fully remote" or "interaction-less" attacks. In this method, the cybercriminals send malicious files to the targets, which are hard to be processed by their operating system or applications. These hackers use sophisticated techniques to bypass interactions needed with the users. After successfully executing the attack, cybercriminals can access users' photos, calls, messages, microphones and cameras, leaving no option to escape. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Disney+ Hotstar, WhatsApp, Instagram, Truecaller and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Steps To Stay Away From Zero-Click Attack

Enable auto-update for OS updates and security patches.

Update apps regularly

Look for suspicious device behaviour, such as sudden battery drain, app not working properly, unknown messages, and more.

If nothing works, contact India's Cyber Crime Portal as soon as possible.

WhatsApp spokesperson said it had stopped the hacking efforts by the zero-click attack. However, with the advent of new technology, many cybercriminals (hackers) have updated their methods to gain remote access to the users' devices and data.

