Mangaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police commissionerate has achieved the top slot among the entire police department in Karnataka in terms of e-filing system.

The state police department had introduced the e- filing system in July last year.

Also Read | YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Advertisers Make Video Ads More Shoppable.

Soon after, the central criminal investigation department and other offices had begun to follow the system.

The city commissionerate implemented the system from October last year and within a few months, it has surpassed other police offices and annexed the top slot, city police Commissioner P S Harsha said.

Also Read | Facebook Acquires Swedish Startup Mapillary to Take On Google Maps.

He said that the entire process from registration to dispatch is completed in six to seven hours, and the files are being disposed of the same day, making it very convenient for the general public.

At the beginning of June, the police commissionerate has e-filed 42,803 files and e-receipts have been prepared for 46,162 files.

No other offices of police commissionerate, office of the inspector general of police or superintendent of police have achieved this feat.

The Bengaluru criminal investigation department, which began e-filing system very fast, is in the second spot now with e-filing of 20,550 files and 16,656 e-receipts.

Among the offices of the superintendents of police (SP), Mandya district is ahead of others where 14,311 files have been e-fled and e-receipts have been prepared for 6,364 files.

Dakshina Kannada SP office with 10,713 e-filing and 6,215 e-receipts, is in the second spot.

In the police Commissionerate here, except the city special branch division, all other divisions have been covered under the e-filing system.

The office is mostly paperless.

The city special branch has not been fully brought under governance to maintain confidentiality.

To ensure swift response by using information technology to the fullest, police staff were sent to various places for training.

In the next phase, the commissionerate plans to bring the offices of the assistant commissioners of police under e- filing, Harsha said.PTI MVGSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)