Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): Two maoists surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

M Sona (27), a native of Sukma district of neighbouring Chattisgarh had joined the banned CPI(Maoist) party in 2015 and worked in the 9th platoon for three years. Later, he worked as a bodyguard for Telangana State Committee Secretary of the CPI(Maoist), a release said.

Sona's wife, who is a native of Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district previously worked as a guard for the Telangana State Committee Secretary of the CPI(Maoist), it said.

