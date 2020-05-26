Latest News | Marriot Int'l Offers over 30% Discount on Room Rates

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) As part of preparing for the post-COVID world of hospitality, the country's largest hotel group Marriott International has launched a limited period discount sale offering at least 30 per cent lower room rates across 85 properties in the country.

The offer is valid from June 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 and is also applicable South Asia.

The Marriot group operates as many as 123 hotels in the country, offering more than 24,000-keys, making it the largest hotel chain here.

Of the 90 properties where the discounts are available, as many as 85 are in the country, a spokesperson told PTI, adding the discount is a minimum of 30 per cent on the room rate across all hotels.

"Starting today, guests can avail any of the three complimentary offers while making their bookings till June 30. Whether booking for leisure or business, guests can avail of their stays until June 30, 2021 across South Asia," the hotel chain said, adding a guest can also earn Marriott Bonvoy points with the booking.

The offer is valid across 90 holiday destinations across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

If the booking is for two nights one would pay only for a night and if the booking is for three nights and then the guest would pay for only two nights, the group said.

Due to the mandated social distancing due to the pandemic, the hotel chain is also offering guests facilities like contact-less room check-ins along with digital payments.

Due to the COVID-19 driven restrictions, the group has placed 24 hotels under operational halt. Many of these properties are in the IT hubs of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The group has also converted the JW Sahar in Mumbai and the Aeorcity hotel in New Delhi as is quarantine centres mostly for medical fraternity.

