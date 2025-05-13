Pathanamthitta (Kerala), May 13 (PTI) A state-run beverage outlet was gutted after a massive fire broke out in the building housing the unit in Thiruvalla in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The building was destroyed, and liquor worth several lakhs of rupees is suspected to have been lost in the incident, according to preliminary estimates, they added.

Fire engines from nearby stations rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to extinguish the flames.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties, police said, adding that the cause of the fire can only be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

"The situation is under control now. Fire and Rescue personnel are swiftly dousing the flames. There are no reports of any casualties so far," a police officer added.

