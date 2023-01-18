Mathura, Jan 18 (PTI) Investments proposals worth Rs 17,507 crore were received for Mathura alone during the one-day roadshow held in the city on Wednesday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, actor-turned-parliamentarian Hema Malini said.

Uttar Pradesh is now becoming the first choice for investors owing to facilities available in the state, the member of parliament from Mathura said.

"Proposal for such a high amount in one district shows the state will get bumper investment in state investors summit slated for February 2023 in Lucknow," Hema Malini told reporters here.

She attributed such a high response to good law and order in the state, conducive infrastructure and various other factors.

Speaking to reporters, Mathura district magistrate Pulkit Khare said, 140 agreements have been signed in a single-day event organised at the Deen Dayal Veterinary University here.

The investment proposals have come as a bonanza for unemployed youth as they would create around 40,000 jobs, he said.

According to officials, most of the proposals are related to tourism, health, MSME, and education sectors.

The event was attended by former minister Srikant Sharma, former minister Ravi kant Garg, legislators Puran Prakash, Megh Shyam Singh and Rajesh Chaudhary, and Mayor Mukesh Arya Bandhu.

