Mumbai, January 18: This year on January 26th, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day with much fervour and grandeur. Every year, 26th January is celebrated as Republic Day in order to mark the day when the constitution of the world's largest democracy came into effect. Republic Day celebrations include annual parade at Rajpath in Delhi and numerous events across the country.

While Republic Day or 26th January will be celebrated with full energy and spirit of patriotism, the highlight of the day will be the Republic Day parade, which is held ever year. The Republic Day parade, which is an annual affair will begin at Rajpath in New Delhi and end at India Gate. While people from across the country will arrive at Kartavya Path to watch Republic Day parade, we tell you where and how you can watch Republic Day parade this year. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

Republic Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming:

One can enjoy the Republic Day parade and the annual events from the comfort of their homes. Various media channels will live stream the event. Besides the live streaming of the parade will be available on RDC website https://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/. The annual parade will also be live streamed on Doordarshan and the Press Bureau of India and their handles on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the government has also launched a portal where citizens can visit and purchase tickets to watch and witness the Republic Day parade in Delhi. One can book tickets for various events on Republic Day by visiting the official website of Aamantran at aamantran.mod.gov.in/login. Republic Day Parade 2023: 50 Aircraft to Take Part in R-Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path, Says Indian Air Force.

Steps To Book Tickets for Republic Day’s Grand Parade Online:

Visit the official website of 'Aamantran' at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in

Register on the platform using a mobile number

Fill out details of the number of people attending the R-Day event

Enter the OTP and proceed to choose the tickets you want to book

Now, pay the fee to purchase and confirm the tickets

You will receive the tickets digitally via email or SMS

This year, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt is the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations. The theme for this year's Republic Day celebrations is 'Nari Shakti' or 'Women Power'.

