New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi residents can get their properties geotagged till February end to be eligible for a 10 per cent rebate on lumpsum advance tax payment in the next financial year after the municipal corporation on Tuesday extended the last date.

The previous last date to geotag properties was January 31.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on December 7 said the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had set the ball rolling for creating a "proper database" of property tax records using cutting-edge technology.

She said the move aimed to get 15 lakh properties geotagged in two months, adding that those who geotagged their properties would get a rebate.

The MCD recently began a process to geotag properties in the city.

The civic body had earlier said that if any taxpayer failed to geotag their properties by January 31, they would not be able to avail of a 10 per cent rebate on lumpsum advance tax payment in the next financial year.

The MCD has now extended the last date for geotagging properties till February 29.

"It has come to notice that a large number taxpayers using iPhone (iOS) have not been able to geotag their properties due to some technical glitches or some other reasons. This issue is being handled on priority and will soon be resolved," the civic body said in a statement.

However, in view of the difficulties, it has been decided to extend the last date for geotagging of properties, it said.

"If the taxpayers fail to geotag their properties, they cannot avail of the rebate on lumpsum payment of tax by June 30, 2024, in the next financial year (2024-25). All property owners or occupiers who have not geotagged their properties so far are requested to geotag their property by the due date," it added.

