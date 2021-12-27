New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) India's mineral production rose by 20.4 per cent in October over the same month a year ago, according to the mines ministry.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Listed on JD.com, Pre-Orders To Commence on January 4, 2022.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of October, 2021 at 109.7, was 20.4 per cent higher as compared to the level during the same month last year.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched.

The cumulative growth for the April- October period of 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has increased 11.4 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement.

"Production level of important minerals in October, 2021 were: coal 639 lakh tonnes, lignite 37 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,954 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes...Diamond 24 carat," it said.

Gold, lignite and magnesite also showed positive growth in production during October 2021. On the other hand, production of diamond declined by 98.8 per cent, phosphorite by 25.5 per cent, and petroleum (crude) by 2.2 per cent, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)