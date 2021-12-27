Tecno Mobile has officially launched the Pova 5G phone in Nigeria. The device is claimed to be the company's first 5G device, carrying a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be available for sale soon. Tecno Pova 5G is priced at NGN 1,29,000 (approximately Rs 23,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Tecno Pova 2 Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon India, Check Offers Here.

The handset gets a 6.95-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP secondary snapper and a 2MP shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. Tecno Pova 5G comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on the Android 11 based HiOS 8.0 operating system.

