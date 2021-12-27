OnePlus 10 Pro is said to debut in the global and Chinese market next month. Last week, CEO Pete Lau had revealed on the Weibo account that the pro model will sport an LTPO 2.0 display and deliver a smoother display experience. After the global and China debut, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India in March or April 2022. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed To Come With LTPO 2.0 Display.

Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been listed on the Chinese retail website 'JD.com'. Jd.com shows the lower backside of the device along with the January 6, 2022 date. Also, the title on the listing reveals that the pre-orders for the pro model will begin on January 4. Apart from this, the website also revealed the pricing of the phone. However, at the time of publishing this, the website took down the pricing. OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,17,680).

According to the previous leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB and 512GB of internal storage.

It could get a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there might be a 32MP snapper. The smartphone is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is expected to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS custom skin on top.

