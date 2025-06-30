New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems on Monday said it has elevated Saurabh Dwivedi to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Dwivedi, who joined MobiKwik in 2023 as SVP-Engineering, will lead engineering across payments, financial services, core platform, and infrastructure & InfoSec divisions, according to a company statement.

He will focus on leveraging AI for product development, efficient collections, and customer experience enhancement.

Further, Dhruv Wadhera has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) for Offline Payments, the company said.

He previously held the role of Vice President - Head of Offline Business for two years.

Dwivedi brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience, including a decade at MakeMyTrip, while Wadhera has over 20 years in business leadership, including senior roles at Zomato and entrepreneurial ventures.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

