Noida, Feb 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old man accused of mobile snatching escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at a government hospital here but was nabbed from Delhi as he was trying to flee to his native place in Bihar, police said here on Wednesday.

Shyam Kumar and Sameer Ali were initially arrested from Noida Sector 15-A on Monday night.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

According to police, a team of officials checking vehicles on Monday night signalled Shyam Kumar and Sameer Ali, riding a bike, to stop. Instead, they sped up the two-wheeler and tried to flee but in vain as the bike skidded on the road, an official said.

Shyam Kumar opened fire and the police team retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in his leg, the official said, adding he was taken to the district hospital in Noida Sector 39 for treatment.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 26: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bajrang Punia, Sriti Jha and Johnny Cash - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 26.

However, he managed to flee from the hospital on Tuesday morning despite several police personnel deployed there.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla said, "A departmental enquiry was set up against the police officials who were deployed at the hospital and three teams were formed to arrest Shyam Kumar."

"He was arrested by the Noida Police from Delhi on Tuesday morning. A country-made pistol and cartridges have been seized from him," he said, adding Shyam Kumar has eight cases registered against him.

A case of theft and under the Arms Act has been registered against Shyam Kumar, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)