Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) The weather department here on Sunday warned of heavy rain at isolated places in the state over the next four days as monsoon advanced to most parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing light to moderate rains at a few places.

Scattered rains occurred across the state, with Kangra gauging 37 mm of rain, Kasauli 3 mm, Mandi 21.8 mm, Jot 21 mm, Murari Devi 13 mm, Hamirpur 7.5 mm and Shimla and Sundernagar 3.6 mm each.

Una was hottest at 34.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, followed by Bahaura at 33.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at 32.6 degrees Celsius and Neri at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures stayed marginally above normal at most places with Kukumseri recording a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, Paonta Sahib 27 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur 26 degrees Celsius.

The local meteorological centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state over the next four days.

It said light to moderate rainfall was very likely at many places from June 24 to 28, with one or two spells of heavy rains and very heavy rains at isolated places from June 23 to 27.

Pointing out that heavy rainfall could cause landslides and mudslides at vulnerable places and partially damage structures, the MeT office advised people to avoid going to vulnerable areas and follow traffic advisories.

