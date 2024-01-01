Latur, Jan 1 (PTI) A total of 11.27 lakh persons will be given Ayushman cards in Latur, a top official said on Monday.

The card will help people get treatment for 30 diseases, Dr Omprakash Shete, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Ayushman Bharat Mission committee said.

Only 28 per cent of eligible beneficiaries have taken the card so far and efforts are on increase enrolment here, he added.

He was speaking in a review meeting of Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya schemes, which was attended by MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, additional chief executive officer Aslam Tadvi, joint commissioner of municipal administration Ramdas Kokare, district surgeon Dr Pradeep Dhele, district health officer HV Vadgave, among others.

"A committee under the collector will work to accelerate the work of Ayushman Bharat in Latur. Currently, there are 14 hospitals under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya scheme and efforts will be taken to increase these numbers," Shete said.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world. It provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation.

As on December 20, 2023, a total of 28.45 crore Ayushman cards have been created nationwide.

