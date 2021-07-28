New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), a part of Motherson Group, on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Marelli Automotive Lighting to explore new technological partnership focused on illuminated exterior body parts.

The MoU intends to focus on components such as front grills and bumpers, along with other car parts that can be illuminated.

These components are expected to become a growing trend in the future of mobility, with the increased adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) in the coming years.

As per the agreement, SMRP BV will contribute its strong expertise in the production of big plastic automotive parts through its operating subsidiaries, while Marelli Automotive Lighting will bring its extensive know-how in the field of automotive lighting and sensors integration to the collaboration respectively.

"Product innovation plays a very important role in meeting customer requirements. With the growing customer need to differentiate vehicles through styling elements, we have formed this relationship with our long-standing trusted partner Marelli Automotive Lighting. We are sure that this collaboration will help us develop exciting new products and thereby add value for our customers," Motherson Group Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a statement.

''Driving innovation and shaping the future of mobility together with customers requires not only the ability to best respond to their current needs, but most of all the ability to anticipate forthcoming evolutions and rising market trends, Marelli's Automotive Lighting division CEO Sylvain Dubois noted.

Motherson Group is a diversified global manufacturing specialist and one of the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive suppliers for OEMs.

With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centres across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of about 10.4 billion Euro in 2020.

