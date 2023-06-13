New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Tyre makerF on Tuesday reached a new milestone as its stock hit Rs 1 lakh mark during the day.

The stock went up to Rs 1,00,300 -- also its 52-week high level -- on the BSE during the day. Shares of the company ended at Rs 99,950.65, a gain of 1.02 per cent. In intra-day, it climbed 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,00,300.

At the NSE, shares of the company advanced 1.48 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,00,439.95 during the day. It ended at Rs 99,900, up 0.94 per cent.

So far this year, the stock has rallied 12.89 per cent.

"MRF, one of the leading stocks in the Indian stock market, has made history by becoming the first 6-digit stock after surpassing the impressive milestone of 1 lakh," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

MRF commands one of the highest price quotations on the exchanges.

The other stock in the high price list is Honeywell Automation, with its shares quoting at Rs 41,200.75 on Tuesday.

Some other companies with high price tags are Page Industries (Rs 38,407.60), 3M India (Rs 27,068.65) and Shree Cement (Rs 26,138.05).

