Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday illuminated its headquarters here in purple and blue lights to raise awareness about the Huntington's disease, an incurable genetic ailment that affects the brain.

"We express solidarity with patients and families that are affected by it," the civic body said in a release.

Under the "Light it up for HD" initiative, the civic body lit up its headquarters with specific colour from Wednesday night starting 8 pm on a request from Huntington Disease Society Of India (HDSI).

HDSI has decided to celebrate the month of May as Huntington Disease Awareness month.

