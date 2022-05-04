Moto E32 has been launched in the European market. The handset is the successor to the Moto E30 smartphone, which was launched in November last year. The device is available for purchase in some European markets including Spain and Germany in Misty Silver and Slate Grey colours. Moto G82 Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Moto E32 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moto E32 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v50, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto E32 is priced at EUR 149 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

