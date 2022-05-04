OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Ultra and OnePlus 10 smartphones. Past reports had claimed that both models will debut soon, and now, a tipster has revealed a fresh piece of new information about both smartphones. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Ultra could arrive in August or September 2022. Brar also mentions that OnePlus is planning to bring other smartphones, including the OnePlus 10, a mid-ranger OnePlus Nord phone. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Gets NBTC Certification, To Be Launched Soon.

OnePlus 10 is likely to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, depending on the market. Upcoming Nord smartphones are likely to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC or Snapdragon 888 chipset. Moreover, Brar states that OnePlus also plans to introduce a phone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

Previous reports had leaked several key specifications of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Ultra. Let's refresh them. OnePlus 10 Ultra is likely to get a 120Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. The device will boot on Android 12 based on Oxygen 12. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 could sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP primary lens, and a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

