Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Police arrested a 34-year-old woman and her paramour in Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly killing her husband in suburban Govandi, an official said.

Also Read | Salil Parekh Re-Appointed as CEO, MD of Infosys for 5 Years.

The woman, Nazira Khan was in an extra-marital relationship with Sadare Alam. Late night on Saturday, they stabbed her husband Irfan Khan to death and later took him to a nearby hospital to show that it was done was someone else. He was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: ‘Will Support Any Candidate Chosen by Shiv Sena’, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

"Initially, police recorded an accidental death report in connection with the case, but after medical report was received, his wife and her lover were taken into custody and interrogated, during which they admitted that they had killed him," an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Nazira and Alam worked in a commercial establishment and were in a relationship. They had decided to marry and hatched a plan to eliminate her husband, he said.

The accused duo was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)