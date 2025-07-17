Ahmedabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Gandhinagar-based NAMTECH has signed a memorandum of understanding with seven premier Institutes of National Importance from Northeast India.

The collaboration is aimed at co-developing future-ready capabilities across domains such as smart manufacturing, robotics, mobility, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, space, and sustainability, according to a release by NAMTECH, an education initiative by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

The participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs) include National Institute of Technology Sikkim, NIT Manipur, NIT Nagaland, NIT Silchar, NIT Agartala, NIT Mizoram, and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur.

This partnership is designed to actively support national flagship initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India.

The collaboration will span several key areas, including joint research and innovation, co-development of curriculum and micro-credentials, advanced skilling, faculty development, startup incubation, and co-hosting national and international events.

It also includes joint degree programmes, student immersion programmes, technology commercialisation, and the preparation of policy white papers in support of government and national think tanks.

The alliance will further extend to social impact projects, including the adoption of Engineering Diploma Colleges and ITIs in the vicinity of these INIs under NAMTECH's hub-and-spoke model.

Students from these institutions will also have the opportunity to apply for the prestigious NAMTECH MET Fellowship, which supports eligible final-year students and alumni (under 30 years of age) to pursue a one-year International Professional Master's Program (iPMP) at NAMTECH.

Arunkumar Pillai, Director General and CEO of NAMTECH, said, "This strategic partnership marks a significant step in fostering both technological and cultural integration for students from the Northeast".

