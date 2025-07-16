New Delhi, July 16: In today’s digital age, fraudulent communications have become increasingly sophisticated, targeting unsuspecting citizens through SMS, calls, and WhatsApp messages. These scams often involve fake KYC expiry notices, threats of service disconnection, or impersonation of government officials. To combat this rising menace, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched the CHAKSHU facility under the Sanchar Saathi portal. This tool empowers citizens to report suspicious messages or calls within 30 days of receiving them, enabling authorities to track and act against digital fraud effectively.

Whether it’s a fake electricity bill notice, a phishing link disguised as a loan offer, or a bogus customer care call, the CHAKSHU portal serves as a one-stop reporting solution. It aims to protect individuals from financial scams, sextortion attempts, identity theft, and other cyber threats. By encouraging public participation, this initiative strengthens India’s digital security ecosystem and ensures better monitoring of telecom resources being misused for criminal activities. Chakshu: Govt Rolls Out New Portal on sancharsaathi.gov.in To Fight Spam Calls and Messages and WhatsApp Fraud.

CHAKSHU Launched to Report Cybercrime

Have you recently received any 𝐒𝐌𝐒, 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 or 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐀𝐩𝐩 messages attempting to commit fraud related to KYC expiry, SIM/Gas/Electricity connection, or impersonation of government officials❓ ▶️Now, report them on 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐮 facility 🔗https://t.co/YEl5pSh4w4 pic.twitter.com/iLhUDr7gQt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 16, 2025

What Is CHAKSHU?

CHAKSHU is a citizen-centric feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal that allows users to report suspected fraud communications received through calls, SMS, or WhatsApp within the last 30 days. It covers a wide range of scams such as fake KYC updates, impersonation of officials or family members, deceptive job and loan offers, malicious links, sextortion threats, and robotic spam calls. The initiative supports real-time data collection to help law enforcement take swift and effective action. Government’s New Spam-Tracking System Identifies and Blocks 1.35 Crore International Calls Posing As Indian Phone Numbers.

How To Report

Visit the Sanchar Saathi Suspected Fraud Communication Reporting page.

Select the communication type: Call, SMS, or WhatsApp.

Fill in the details of the suspicious message or interaction.

Submit the report for review and necessary action.

The CHAKSHU facility is a crucial step in empowering citizens to actively combat digital fraud. By promptly reporting suspicious messages, individuals contribute to a safer and more secure telecom environment in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).