New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received a court order allowing it to launch insecticide Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations.

The company has received an order from the Delhi High Court to launch the insecticide through a non-infringing process, the Hyderabad based company said in a regulatory filing.

US-based FMC Corporation had filed a patent infringement case against Natco Pharma in Delhi High Court.

The company said it is the first in the country to have received registration approval from Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for indigenous manufacturing of CTPR.

The product is used across a wide range of crops for pest management.

As per the company, the current market size of CTPR containing products in India is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

The company plans to launch its products very shortly, Natco Pharma said.

