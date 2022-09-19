Delhi, September 19: Controversy has erupted after an inappropriate video of girl students in Chandigarh University was allegedly leaked by a fellow student. After the situation came to light, the chaos started on the campus as students flooded it with demands for justice.

If a MMS or objectionable videos are leaked on social media, soon they are uploaded on many websites as well. In such a situation, the chances of the video going viral increases significantly. But, if you follow these few steps, then you can get these videos and photos uploaded on porn sites or social media websites deleted. Nude Bathing Videos of Women Hostellers at Chandigarh University Go Viral, Students Stage Massive Protest; Female Accused Arrested

How to Remove MMS/Objectionable Videos From Internet?

The first way is to register a complain in the nearest police station. If you complain about the related video or photo in the police station, then the police will inform the concerned social media platform owner about this. If your complaint is proved correct then necessary action will also be taken. Chandigarh University MMS Leak Row: Video of Girl, Who Allegedly Recorded Nudes of Around 60 Students, Being Questioned by Warden Goes Viral

Another way is to contact the owner of the social media platform itself. You can directly complain to the owner of the social media platform in this regard. If you are not able to contact the owner of the respective platform, then you can also take the help of a website www.whois.com. After entering the domain name of any site in this, in most cases you can get complete details of the owner. After this you can contact the site owner and request to remove the video.

If a video is uploaded on a porn site, then the option to report is given below the video. In the Report column, you can write the reasons behind the removal of the video. This allows the site owner to delete the video.

How to Remove Offensive Content From Google Search Results?

If any objectionable photo or video is showing in Google search result, then you can get it removed as well. For this you have to contact Google here.

If someone is using your photo or video on any blog without your consent and you want to remove it then click here to get it removed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2022 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).