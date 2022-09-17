Mumbai, September 17: On Saturday, the Union Public Service Commission declared UPSC CAPF Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CAPF written examination can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This year, the UPSC CAPF written exam was held on August 7.

Candidates who pass the UPSC CAPF exam will qualify for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will conduct the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests. They will also intimate the candidates about the date, time, and venue for the same. It must be noted that the ITBP is the Nodal Authority nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs to look over the UPSC CAPF recruitment process. CUET PG 2022 Answer Key Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Raise Objections Till September 18.

Steps To Check UPSC CAPF Result 2022:

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "UPSC CAPF Result 2022" link

You will be directed to a new PDF file

Check your UPSC CAPF Result 2022

Download a copy of the same for future reference

For candidates who passed the UPSC CAPF 2022 exam, a detailed application form will be available on the UPSC website from September 26 to October 9 till 6 pm. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

