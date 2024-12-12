Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was on Thursday signed between PowerGrid and the Gurugram District Administration to undertake the development works of a girls college here, officials said.

The MoU aims to undertake development works worth over Rs 20 crore at Government Girls College, Sector 14, Gurugram, under PowerGrid's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on behalf of the Gurugram District Administration and General Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra on behalf of Powergrid.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the infrastructure development of Haryana's educational institutions is being expedited as part of the significant journey to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He noted the crucial role corporate companies are playing in this effort through the CSR scheme.

Highlighting the importance of education in building a developed nation, he said that initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have been effectively implemented by the state government, yielding the expected outcomes.

He praised the collaboration between corporate institutions and the Haryana government in promoting social upliftment, describing it as a commendable step.

Saini also urged the concerned institutions to expedite the completion of construction projects.

Yatindra Dwivedi, representing PowerGrid, stated that the initiative is aimed at providing enhanced educational facilities for girls in and around Gurugram, furthering the cause of women's empowerment.

This women centric CSR effort will enable girls to pursue higher education and professional careers, creating long-term benefits for the community, he said.

