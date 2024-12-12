Delhi, December 12: The Aam Aadmi Party government has officially approved the Mahila Samman Yojana in a recent cabinet meeting. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, announced, “Today, I bring two significant announcements for the women of Delhi. I had promised to provide 1,000 rupees to every woman, and this morning, a proposal to implement this was passed in the cabinet meeting led by Atishi. The scheme is now in effect in Delhi.

While the elections are expected to be announced in the next 10-15 days, transferring the funds to accounts isn't feasible at the moment. Some women expressed concerns that 1,000 rupees would not be sufficient due to inflation. As a result, from tomorrow, we will begin registration for a revised amount of INR 2,100 per month.” Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Monthly Assistance of INR 1,000 for Delhi Women, Promises To Raise Amount to INR 2,100 if AAP Wins Assembly Elections.

What is Mahila Samman Yojna?

The Mahila Samman Yojana is a welfare scheme introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to provide financial support to women. Under the scheme, every eligible woman in Delhi will receive INR 1,000 per month. However, following feedback that IMR 1,000 may not be sufficient due to inflation, the government revised the amount to INR 2,100 per month, and registration for the scheme will start soon. ‘AAP To Fight Election on Its Own Strength’: Arvind Kejriwal Rules Out Alliance With Congress for Delhi Assembly Polls.

Benefits of Mahila Samman Yojna?

The Mahila Samman Yojana offers significant benefits to women, especially those from low-income families. Eligible women will receive INR 1,000 every month directly into their bank accounts, providing essential financial support to cope with inflation and other financial challenges. This initiative is designed to empower women by offering them economic relief without straining the government’s finances.

Eligibility Criteria for Mahila Samman Yojana

Women must be official voters of Delhi.

Their annual income should be 2.5 lakh rupees or less.

Women should be between 18 and 60 years of age.

Women who own a four-wheeled vehicle are not eligible for the scheme.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 38 lakh women in Delhi, and it is seen as a significant move ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

