Mumbai, December 12: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB JE Admit Card 2024 today, December 12. Candidates who will be appearing for the RRB Junior Engineer Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 2024 can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. It must be noted that the RRB JE exam 2024 for CBT stage 1 is scheduled to take place on December 16, 17, and 18. As per the official notification, the admit card or hall ticket for the RRB JE Exam 2024 will be released four days before the respective examination date.

For example, candidates appearing for the December 16 exam will be able to download their admit cards on December 12. To check their hall ticket, candidates have to use their login credentials and other details. The call letter will also be sent to candidates by post. The RRB JE recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,951 Junior Engineer posts, of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor/ Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research, while the rest are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

How to Download RRB JE Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website for RRBs at rrbapply.gov.in

Click on the RRB JE Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage

A new page will appear

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your RRB JE admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download RRB JE Admit Card 2024. The RRB Junior Engineer examination will take place in multiple stages, including the CBT 1 phase. Applicants must note that it is mandatory to carry admit cards for entry into the examination hall.

They are also advised to carry a valid ID proof. For more details, candidates can check the RRB portal and regional RRB websites for other updates.

