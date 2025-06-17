Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The state government will form a new department dedicated to the welfare of Rajasthanis who moved overseas, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday.

He made the announcement while chairing a meeting on the action plan for the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan-2025'.

According to an official statement, Sharma said the state government will organise a Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan on December 10 in honour of the contribution of those living abroad.

Rajasthanis have enhanced the pride of the state across the globe through their capabilities. In recognition of their contribution, the state government will host the Sammelan on December 10, Sharma said.

He directed officials to work in a time-bound manner to ensure the event's success and said the government has taken several steps to address the concerns of overaseas Rajasthanis.

A new department will be set up for their welfare, and the additional district collector in each district has been designated as the nodal officer for resolving their issues, the statement added.

