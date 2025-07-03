New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The next edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held from February 4-9 in 2027 here, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The event aims to bring together various stakeholders from across the mobility spectrum, including industry representatives, policymakers, and technology experts, it said in a statement.

"The third edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) is scheduled to be held from 4th to 9th February 2027 in the National Capital Region of Delhi," it said.

The expo has evolved as a platform for showcasing developments across the automotive and mobility value chain.

It added that the new segments are being considered in the 2027 edition to broaden the scope of the Expo.

"These include a dedicated section on multimodal mobility and logistics encompassing rail, road, air, water, urban and rural mobility, and a showcase focused on tractors and agricultural mobility solutions," it said.

The first two editions, held in 2024 and 2025, drew participation from a wide cross-section of the industry and focused on themes such as clean mobility, innovation, and integration with global supply chains.

The 2025 edition was held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida -- and recorded participation from over 1500 exhibitors.

More than 9.8 lakh visitors attended the event, which included product launches, technology showcases, conferences, buyer-seller meets, and international delegations.

The expo is an industry-led initiative coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, and other organisations including SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, NASSCOM, and CII.

